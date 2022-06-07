UrduPoint.com

Divisional Price Control Committee Meets

Published June 07, 2022

Divisional price control committee meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the district price control committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ahmed Wattoo on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by District Officer Industry Rana Wasim and price control magistrates.

  The meeting reviewed steps taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to people.

Addressing the meeting, Arshad Ahmed Wattoo said that people were getting benefits from initiatives taken by the Punjab government.

He said measures were being taken to provide food items at government rates while vegetablemarkets were being visited daily.

