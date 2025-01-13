Open Menu

Divisional Public School BoG Meets

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Divisional Public School BoG meets

The Board of Governors of the Divisional Public School approved 20 percent increase in fee in the new academic session

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Board of Governors of the Divisional Public School approved

20 percent increase in fee in the new academic session.

The approval was accorded at a meeting held with Commissioner

Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan at DPS committee room here

on Monday.

The BoG also approved the start of bus service, increase in salaries

of teachers, pick and drop of children of city campus.

The meeting also approved to set up a committee to interview the

candidates of applications received for the vacant post of the school

vice principal, and to open an account in the bank branch near the

school for the convenience of students of the main campus.

In the meeting, various proposals were taken into consideration for

the commercial use of the adjacent land to increase the income of

school.

It was also agreed that the performance of teachers would be reviewed

and an alternative to the unsatisfactory teacher would be brought.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that

DPS School was not a business institution, but a promoter of education.

He stressed the need for teachers training from various academies,

to promote co-curricular activities for children. Apart from conducting

study tours for children, he also directed to invite people from different

walks of life to the school and organize their lectures.

The Commissioner also directed to invite parents representatives

as members in every meeting of the BOG in the future also.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem,

Director Development Bilal Hasan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid

Imran, Principal Main Campus Colonel Ashfaq and Principal City Campus

Maimoona Parvez, other members and parents' representatives.

Related Topics

Business Education Bank Tours Post From

Recent Stories

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked ..

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..

3 minutes ago
 Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Divisional Public School BoG meets

Divisional Public School BoG meets

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

2 hours ago
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

2 hours ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

2 hours ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar ..

Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar Farhadov

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan