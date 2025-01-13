Divisional Public School BoG meets

The Board of Governors of the Divisional Public School approved 20 percent increase in fee in the new academic session

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Board of Governors of the Divisional Public School approved

20 percent increase in fee in the new academic session.

The approval was accorded at a meeting held with Commissioner

Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan at DPS committee room here

on Monday.

The BoG also approved the start of bus service, increase in salaries

of teachers, pick and drop of children of city campus.

The meeting also approved to set up a committee to interview the

candidates of applications received for the vacant post of the school

vice principal, and to open an account in the bank branch near the

school for the convenience of students of the main campus.

In the meeting, various proposals were taken into consideration for

the commercial use of the adjacent land to increase the income of

school.

It was also agreed that the performance of teachers would be reviewed

and an alternative to the unsatisfactory teacher would be brought.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that

DPS School was not a business institution, but a promoter of education.

He stressed the need for teachers training from various academies,

to promote co-curricular activities for children. Apart from conducting

study tours for children, he also directed to invite people from different

walks of life to the school and organize their lectures.

The Commissioner also directed to invite parents representatives

as members in every meeting of the BOG in the future also.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem,

Director Development Bilal Hasan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid

Imran, Principal Main Campus Colonel Ashfaq and Principal City Campus

Maimoona Parvez, other members and parents' representatives.