Divisional Public School BoG Meets
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:45 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Board of Governors of the Divisional Public School approved
20 percent increase in fee in the new academic session.
The approval was accorded at a meeting held with Commissioner
Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan at DPS committee room here
on Monday.
The BoG also approved the start of bus service, increase in salaries
of teachers, pick and drop of children of city campus.
The meeting also approved to set up a committee to interview the
candidates of applications received for the vacant post of the school
vice principal, and to open an account in the bank branch near the
school for the convenience of students of the main campus.
In the meeting, various proposals were taken into consideration for
the commercial use of the adjacent land to increase the income of
school.
It was also agreed that the performance of teachers would be reviewed
and an alternative to the unsatisfactory teacher would be brought.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that
DPS School was not a business institution, but a promoter of education.
He stressed the need for teachers training from various academies,
to promote co-curricular activities for children. Apart from conducting
study tours for children, he also directed to invite people from different
walks of life to the school and organize their lectures.
The Commissioner also directed to invite parents representatives
as members in every meeting of the BOG in the future also.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem,
Director Development Bilal Hasan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid
Imran, Principal Main Campus Colonel Ashfaq and Principal City Campus
Maimoona Parvez, other members and parents' representatives.
