UrduPoint.com

Divisional Public Schools Launched In Attock, Jhelum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Divisional Public Schools launched in Attock, Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Divisional Public Schools have been launched in Attock and Jhelum districts, said a Commissioner's Office spokesman.

He informed that the classes of Attock Divisional Public School were started on May 3 while the Jhelum Division Public School was opened for regular classes on May 20.

He further informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta here the other day visited Divisional Public School Rawalpindi and inaugurated the portal of the school.

On the occasion, the Commissioner was briefed that the entire data of the school's children would be updated on the portal and the parents would be able to monitor their children's school attendance and academic performance through the portal.

The papers would also be uploaded on the portal after the results of the monthly test and annual school examinations.

The alert message of children's absence from the school would reach to the parents in time. Similarly, a message would also be sent to the parents in time if, a child comes to the school from home but not enters the school.

The Commissioner during the visit directed the authorities concerned to ensure the bio-metric attendance of all teachers and staff.

"Our aim is not to memorize the books but to give the best training to the children to make them useful citizens of the country," the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner also urged the teachers to educate the children along with moral teaching.

/395

Related Topics

Visit Alert Rawalpindi Jhelum Attock May Moral All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

10 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

11 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.