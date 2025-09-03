Divisional Seerat-un-Nabi Conference Held In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:54 PM
A grand Divisional Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference took place at the District Council Hall of KDA Kohat Wednesday. Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah patronized the event, while Member Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan was the special guest
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A grand Divisional Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference took place at the District Council Hall of KDA Kohat Wednesday. Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah patronized the event, while Member Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan was the special guest.The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat Khawani, setting a spiritually enriching tone for the occasion.
Speakers at the conference highlighted the significance of Seerat-e-Tayyaba, emphasizing that the Prophet's teachings offer guidance and welfare for humanity. They stressed the importance of acquainting the younger generation with the Prophet's biography and shaping their character according to Islamic values.
The conference also featured divisional-level Qiraat and Naat Khawani competitions. Muhammad Hassan secured first position in Qiraat, while Kamal Hussain excelled in Naat Khawani, winning a cash prize of Rs. 80,000.Other winners were also awarded prizes and certificates of appreciation.Esteemed guests,scholars and students attendant the conference.
A special collective prayer was offered at the end of the conference, praying for the country's security, progress, and prosperity, as well as the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.
