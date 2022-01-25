UrduPoint.com

Divisional Sports Festival To Begin From Feb 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Divisional Sports Festival to begin from Feb 15

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman Divisional Sports Committee Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Tuesday said Divisional Sports Festival would be organized from February 15 to 17 in Nawabshah.

He said that successful teams of high schools and colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze District would participate in the events.

Commissioner said that teams of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College and Cadet College Sanghar would also land at the festival events representing their respective districts.

It may be mentioned that District Shaheed Benazirabad had opted to be the host of the festival in the previous meeting of Divisional Sports Committee from January 25 to 27, however Deputy Commissioner has requested to hold the sports festival from February 15 to 17 due to some unavoidable reasons.

Related Topics

Sports Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Sanghar January February May From

Recent Stories

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

11 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

11 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

11 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

14 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

14 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.