Divisional Sports Festival to begin from Feb 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad and Chairman Divisional Sports Committee Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Tuesday said Divisional Sports Festival would be organized from February 15 to 17 in Nawabshah.

He said that successful teams of high schools and colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze District would participate in the events.

Commissioner said that teams of Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College and Cadet College Sanghar would also land at the festival events representing their respective districts.

It may be mentioned that District Shaheed Benazirabad had opted to be the host of the festival in the previous meeting of Divisional Sports Committee from January 25 to 27, however Deputy Commissioner has requested to hold the sports festival from February 15 to 17 due to some unavoidable reasons.