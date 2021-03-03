Divisional Sports Festival to kick off in Nawabshah on March 05

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The opening of colourful Shaheed Benazirabad Divisional Sports Festival would be held at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah on March 05, 2021, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar would present a Welcome address.

With special interest of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and permission granted by Sindh Government, the Divisional Sports Festival would be kicked off with Marathon and Cycle Race while Special Children would perform at the National Anthem.

Children from different schools would present tablos on the occasion of Inauguration Ceremony.

On the first day of the Sports Festival, competitions between separate teams of male and female students of schools and colleges would be held in hockey, cricket, badminton and other games and sports.

The concluding session of Divisional Sports Festival would be held at Bilawal Sports Festival Nawabshah on March 7, 2021. The winner teams holding first, second and third position would be awarded prizes on the concluding session day.