Divisional SPs Inspect Security Arrangements Finalized For Quaid's Birthday, Christmas
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Divisional Superintendents of Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday visited different areas and inspected security arrangements finalized for Quaid’s birthday and Christmas.
According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the orders of CPO Rawalpindi had finalized effective security and traffic arrangements for Quaid-e-Azam day and Christmas.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar visited different city areas and churches across the city and checked the security arrangements while giving instructions to the officers.
Senior Police Officers are also in the field to ensure foolproof security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, he added.
More than 5500 police personnel and over 600 traffic wardens are performing security duties on the Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday and Christmas, the spokesman informed.
Special pickets have been set up at 25 places in the city, public places, parks and graveyards to facilitate the Christian community and ensure security.
Special teams of Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and police mobiles are also patrolling in different areas.
The citizens visiting churches are being allowed to enter after a full body search, he added.
All available resources on the special instructions of the CPO are being utilized to ensure foolproof security on Dec 25.
