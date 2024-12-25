Open Menu

Divisional SPs Inspect Security Arrangements Finalized For Quaid's Birthday, Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Divisional SPs inspect security arrangements finalized for Quaid's birthday, Christmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Divisional Superintendents of Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday visited different areas and inspected security arrangements finalized for Quaid’s birthday and Christmas.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the orders of CPO Rawalpindi had finalized effective security and traffic arrangements for Quaid-e-Azam day and Christmas.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar visited different city areas and churches across the city and checked the security arrangements while giving instructions to the officers.

Senior Police Officers are also in the field to ensure foolproof security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, he added.

More than 5500 police personnel and over 600 traffic wardens are performing security duties on the Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday and Christmas, the spokesman informed.

Special pickets have been set up at 25 places in the city, public places, parks and graveyards to facilitate the Christian community and ensure security.

Special teams of Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and police mobiles are also patrolling in different areas.

The citizens visiting churches are being allowed to enter after a full body search, he added.

All available resources on the special instructions of the CPO are being utilized to ensure foolproof security on Dec 25.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar Nabeel Christian

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

3 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

48 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

48 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

1 hour ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

1 hour ago
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

1 hour ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

1 hour ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

1 hour ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

2 hours ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan