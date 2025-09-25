Divisional Stakeholder Session Held on Sindh Domestic Violence Law

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A divisional stakeholder session was successfully held in Hyderabad, aimed at orienting key government officials and GBV service providers on the Sindh Domestic Violence Law, its implementation, and suggested draft recommendations.

The session brought together relevant stakeholders, including officials from One Stop Protection Centers, Law department, safe houses, Dar-ul-Amans, women complaint cell , Child Protection Units, Minority department, prosecution department, Human rights departments, SHRC , Police,NGOs and INGOs.

The session was welcomed by Adv. Rubina Brohi, Policy and Advocacy Manager at Pathfinder International, who provided a detailed briefing on the Multi-Sectoral Coordination Committee and its Technical Working Groups, operating under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary Sindh.

She highlighted the significance of the Sindh Domestic Violence Law, passed in 2013, making Sindh the first province in Pakistan to enact such a law. Adv.Brohi extended her appreciation to Minister Women Development Department, Shaheena Sher Ali, and Secretary WDD for their proactive initiative to review the law and strengthen its implementation, recognizing it as a landmark step toward protecting survivors of domestic abuse.

However, critical gaps in the law and its enforcement mechanisms have limited its effectiveness.

To address these challenges, the Women Development Department (WDD), with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), FCDO AWAZ II Program, and Pathfinder International, is leading efforts to strengthen the law.

This includes proposed legal amendments aimed at making the Act more actionable and aligned with the needs of survivors.

Barrister Rida Tahir delivered a detailed presentation on the law and recommendations for its amendments.Arif Aslam, Senior Superintendent of Matiari Police, graced the event as Chief Guest, appreciating the efforts of Pathfinder International and other partners. He assured that the Sindh police are committed to supporting survivors and facilitating women survivors through various services, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the One Stop Protection Center (OSPC) mechanism.

Other notable speakers included Adv. Abid Khmisani, Ms. Sakina Bhatti, SHO Women and Focal Person One Stop Protection, Ms. Samina Abbasi, Deputy Director WDD Hyderabad, Mr. Zulfiqar Abbasi from Sindh police, and Ms.Tehmina Rehman, Ms. Farida Tahir and other officials spoke on the eocasaion. Their contributions underscored the collective commitment to enhancing the implementation of the law and providing comprehensive support to survivors.

This session is part of a broader provincial effort to equip those tasked with implementing the law with the knowledge, tools, and institutional backing necessary to protect survivors and deliver justice.

The Women Development Department (WDD) is playing a pivotal role in leading the amendments to the Domestic Violence (DV) Law, focusing on enhancing the implementation and accountability mechanisms within the legislation.

A key aspect of these amendments involves shifting the mandate for operationalising the District Women Protection Committees—a central component of the law—to the WDD, thereby empowering the department to officially notify and activate these committees across districts. This change is expected to streamline coordination and ensure more consistent enforcement of protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Furthermore, the oversight function of the DV Law will now be entrusted to the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW), which holds the statutory responsibility to monitor and report on women’s rights issues at both national and international levels, in line with Pakistan’s obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). These amendments aim to strengthen institutional roles and reinforce the state’s commitment to addressing gender-based violence through a more structured and accountable framework

