Divisional Superintendent inspects railway track from Multan to Yousuf Wala stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Shoaib Adil inspected track from Multan to Yousuf Wala along with other divisional officers here on Wednesday.

He checked the stalls at station enroute and inspected various departments besides asking questions from Assistant Station Masters of Piran Ghaib, Riazabad railway stations and gate man of railway crossing Shahid Gul.

He awarded cash prize on satisfactory answers of the gate man. The DS checked CBI system at Piran Ghaib station and after reaching Khanewal inspected stalls of edibles.

He directed Divisional Commercial Officer Nabeela Aslam to issue an explanation to Station Superintendent Khanewal for unsatisfactory answers.

Adil went to reservation office at Khanewal and inspected it besides asking questions from the staff.

He directed Divisional Engineer, Rana Irfan to get the track improved after inspection.