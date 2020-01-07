UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Superintendent Railways For Improving Loco Shed, Loco Staff Colony Condition

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

Divisional Superintendent Railways for improving loco shed, loco staff colony condition

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Shoaib Adil visited loco shed and loco staff colony at Multan Station to review its condition here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Shoaib Adil visited loco shed and loco staff colony at Multan Station to review its condition here on Tuesday.

The DS inspected the newly built oil tank which can store 700,000 litres and inspected the track on motor trolley.

He said that the working would be improved with help of new tank, adding that arrangements should also be made to improve the condition of loco colony and its quarters.

He instructed Divisional Engineer (DE) Rana Irfan to make better arrangements for loco shed, said a press release issued here.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Oil Tank

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

57 seconds ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

31 minutes ago

City Bazaars, commercial area freed from encroachm ..

3 minutes ago

Two police officers transferred

3 minutes ago

Kyrgios topples Tsitsipas as Russia, Britain make ..

3 minutes ago

Woman, 2 children injured in roof collapse inciden ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.