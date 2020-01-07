Divisional Superintendent Railways for improving loco shed, loco staff colony condition

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Shoaib Adil visited loco shed and loco staff colony at Multan Station to review its condition here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Shoaib Adil visited loco shed and loco staff colony at Multan Station to review its condition here on Tuesday.

The DS inspected the newly built oil tank which can store 700,000 litres and inspected the track on motor trolley.

He said that the working would be improved with help of new tank, adding that arrangements should also be made to improve the condition of loco colony and its quarters.

He instructed Divisional Engineer (DE) Rana Irfan to make better arrangements for loco shed, said a press release issued here.