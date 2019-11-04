UrduPoint.com
Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan Transferred

The railways ministry has transferred Divisional Superintendent Multan, Muhammad Amir Daudpota and directed him to report to the ministry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The railways ministry has transferred Divisional Superintendent Multan, Muhammad Amir Daudpota and directed him to report to the ministry.

Daudpota is grade-20 officer of Civil Engineering and Commercial Transportation group.

Shoaib Adil, an officer of Commercial Transportation group has been made DS Multan division.

He was serving as Chief Traffic Manager, Dry port Headquarter prior to new posting.

In similar development, the initial inquiry report into Tezgam Express inferno on October 31 has been presented to Secretary/Chairman Railways, Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In wake of the incident, the ministry suspended a few officers of Commercial Transportation and Railway Police of Sukkur and Karachi Divisions, says a PR release issued here on Monday evening.

