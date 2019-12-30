Divisional Suprintendent inspects Samma Satta railway station

Divisional Suprintendent Railways Multan Shoaib Adil on Monday conducted a surprise visit to Samma Satta railway station and directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive sewerage plan for the railway station and the residential colony for the employees

He checked cleanliness arrangements and visited different sections of the railway station.

He expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements and non-functional sewerage system.

He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive sewerage plan for railway station andrailway colony and also ordered for repairing water tankof the colony.