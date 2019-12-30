UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Divisional Suprintendent Inspects Samma Satta Railway Station

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:02 PM

Divisional Suprintendent inspects Samma Satta railway station

Divisional Suprintendent Railways Multan Shoaib Adil on Monday conducted a surprise visit to Samma Satta railway station and directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive sewerage plan for the railway station and the residential colony for the employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Divisional Suprintendent Railways Multan Shoaib Adil on Monday conducted a surprise visit to Samma Satta railway station and directed the officers to prepare a comprehensive sewerage plan for the railway station and the residential colony for the employees.

He checked cleanliness arrangements and visited different sections of the railway station.

He expressed concerns over poor cleanliness arrangements and non-functional sewerage system.

He directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive sewerage plan for railway station andrailway colony and also ordered for repairing water tankof the colony.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Water Visit

Recent Stories

PCB issues 2020 schedule for national team

2 minutes ago

Police arrest five for killing their brother in Mu ..

48 seconds ago

One killed, three injured in road mishaps in Khane ..

51 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority removes 275 illegal ..

56 seconds ago

PM says 2020 will be the year of welfare of common ..

18 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Saddar B ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.