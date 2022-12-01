UrduPoint.com

Divsional Development Committee Approved Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Divsional Development Committee approved development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

In the meeting, the estimated cost of 20 development projects of the Highways Department, 4 projects of the Cholistan Development Authority, and 14 projects of the Public Health Engineering Department were reviewed and an estimate of Rs 219.086 million was approved for metal roads of the District Rahim Yar Khan.

Construction and repair of Metal Road Ward No. 1 to Ward No. 10 District Rahim Yar Khan has an estimated cost of Rs. 219.101 million, construction and repair of roads from Ward No. 11 to 20 has an estimated cost of Rs. 208.128 million, construction and repair of Metal Road from Ward No. 21 to 30 has an estimated cost of Rs. 197.174 million, construction and repair of roads in Tehsil Rahim Yar Khan has an estimated cost of Rs.202.576 million, Extension Bridge Khanpur Zahir Peer Road, Khanpur Road to Nawanpur Road has an estimated cost of Rs.

98.026 million, construction of a metal road in Tehsil Khanpur has an estimated cost of Rs.219.080 million.

The committee also reviewed the construction of other projects including the maintenance of the road from Chak No. 108/P to Abu Dhabi Road with an estimated cost of Rs.134.074 million.

MPA Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq made recommendations regarding the ongoing construction works in PP 249 Bahawalpur. He directed the completion of the ongoing development projects as per the targets.

MPA Gazeen Abbasi proposed the project of restoration of the Grave Jivandi Complex in Uch Sharif with an estimated cost of Rs 83.380 million. A briefing was also given about the restoration of Fort Derawar with an estimated cost of Rs 148.895 million by the Archeology Department.

In the video link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi, Deputy Director Finance and Development Talib Randhawa were also present.

Related Topics

Salman Khan Abu Dhabi Road Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanpur Cholistan From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million PP-249

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

26 minutes ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

36 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

48 minutes ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

2 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.