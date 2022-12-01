Divsional Development Committee approved development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

In the meeting, the estimated cost of 20 development projects of the Highways Department, 4 projects of the Cholistan Development Authority, and 14 projects of the Public Health Engineering Department were reviewed and an estimate of Rs 219.086 million was approved for metal roads of the District Rahim Yar Khan.

Construction and repair of Metal Road Ward No. 1 to Ward No. 10 District Rahim Yar Khan has an estimated cost of Rs. 219.101 million, construction and repair of roads from Ward No. 11 to 20 has an estimated cost of Rs. 208.128 million, construction and repair of Metal Road from Ward No. 21 to 30 has an estimated cost of Rs. 197.174 million, construction and repair of roads in Tehsil Rahim Yar Khan has an estimated cost of Rs.202.576 million, Extension Bridge Khanpur Zahir Peer Road, Khanpur Road to Nawanpur Road has an estimated cost of Rs.

98.026 million, construction of a metal road in Tehsil Khanpur has an estimated cost of Rs.219.080 million.

The committee also reviewed the construction of other projects including the maintenance of the road from Chak No. 108/P to Abu Dhabi Road with an estimated cost of Rs.134.074 million.

MPA Chaudhry Ehsanul Haq made recommendations regarding the ongoing construction works in PP 249 Bahawalpur. He directed the completion of the ongoing development projects as per the targets.

MPA Gazeen Abbasi proposed the project of restoration of the Grave Jivandi Complex in Uch Sharif with an estimated cost of Rs 83.380 million. A briefing was also given about the restoration of Fort Derawar with an estimated cost of Rs 148.895 million by the Archeology Department.

In the video link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Salman Khan Lodhi, Deputy Director Finance and Development Talib Randhawa were also present.