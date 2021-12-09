UrduPoint.com

'Divvy Film Festival' From Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:32 AM

'Divvy Film Festival' from Thursday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize 'Divvy Film Festival' in collaboration with the Foundation Art Divvy and the Pak Divvy Film Festival 2021 from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize 'Divvy Film Festival' in collaboration with the Foundation Art Divvy and the Pak Divvy Film Festival 2021 from Thursday.

The festival will run from December 9 to December 12, said a press release issued here.

The PNCA invited film enthusiasts to join event for a fantastic line up of independent films - shorts, features, documentaries - including films by Mehreen Jabbar, Hamza Bangash, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Sunil Shankar, Marya Javed, Umar Riaz, Farjad Nabi, Kamal Rahman, Mian Adnan Ahmed, Samar Minallah and lots of other super exciting directors.

Corona standard operating procedures will be followed as vaccine certificates, masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies December Event From

Recent Stories

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

1 hour ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

1 hour ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.