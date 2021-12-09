'Divvy Film Festival' from Thursday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize 'Divvy Film Festival' in collaboration with the Foundation Art Divvy and the Pak Divvy Film Festival 2021 from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize 'Divvy Film Festival' in collaboration with the Foundation Art Divvy and the Pak Divvy Film Festival 2021 from Thursday.

The festival will run from December 9 to December 12, said a press release issued here.

The PNCA invited film enthusiasts to join event for a fantastic line up of independent films - shorts, features, documentaries - including films by Mehreen Jabbar, Hamza Bangash, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Sunil Shankar, Marya Javed, Umar Riaz, Farjad Nabi, Kamal Rahman, Mian Adnan Ahmed, Samar Minallah and lots of other super exciting directors.

Corona standard operating procedures will be followed as vaccine certificates, masks and social distancing are mandatory.