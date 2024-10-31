Open Menu

Diwali Celebrated In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Diwali celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Hindu community living in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Thursday. Earthen lamps were lit up at houses; special prayers were offered at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were exhibited. The celebrations had been continuing for many nights. Diwali is celebrated during the mid of month of Katik in the memory of Ram Chand, who spent 14 years in tranquility.

Diwali was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.

Senior Judge Justice Faisal Zaman Khan of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench distributed cash gifts among Hindu employees of the High Court on the occasion of Diwali. Judges Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, and Senior Additional Registrar Waseem Rahman Khan also presented gifts to Hindu employees on the occasion of Diwali.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Cholistan Court

Recent Stories

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

29 minutes ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

29 minutes ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

1 hour ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

2 hours ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

3 hours ago
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

4 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan