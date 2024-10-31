Diwali Celebrated In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Hindu community living in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Thursday. Earthen lamps were lit up at houses; special prayers were offered at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were exhibited. The celebrations had been continuing for many nights. Diwali is celebrated during the mid of month of Katik in the memory of Ram Chand, who spent 14 years in tranquility.
Diwali was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan.
Senior Judge Justice Faisal Zaman Khan of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench distributed cash gifts among Hindu employees of the High Court on the occasion of Diwali. Judges Justice Masood Abid Naqvi, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, and Senior Additional Registrar Waseem Rahman Khan also presented gifts to Hindu employees on the occasion of Diwali.
