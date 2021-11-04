UrduPoint.com

Diwali Celebrated In Bahawalpur, Cholistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:45 PM

Diwali celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Thursday.

Earthen lamps were lit up at houses, special prayers were held at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were let off.

Diwali is celebrated during the mid of the month of Kartik in memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. Diwali was also celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of the Cholistan area.

Coronavirus SOPs were observed during Diwali celebrations.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Cholistan

Recent Stories

Amsterdam Considers Expulsion of Dutch Reporter Fr ..

Amsterdam Considers Expulsion of Dutch Reporter From Russia 'Unacceptable'

3 minutes ago
 EXCLUSIVE: Indonesia, UAE ‘like brothers,’ can ..

EXCLUSIVE: Indonesia, UAE ‘like brothers,’ can work together to promote mode ..

33 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

33 minutes ago
 Norwegian Pension Fund Dumps Shares in 14 Companie ..

Norwegian Pension Fund Dumps Shares in 14 Companies for Likely Arms Production I ..

3 minutes ago
 Three killed in accidents

Three killed in accidents

3 minutes ago
 Bootlegger held with liquor:

Bootlegger held with liquor:

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.