Diwali celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Thursday.

Earthen lamps were lit up at houses, special prayers were held at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were let off.

Diwali is celebrated during the mid of the month of Kartik in memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. Diwali was also celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of the Cholistan area.

Coronavirus SOPs were observed during Diwali celebrations.