UrduPoint.com

Diwali Celebrated In Bahawalpur, Cholistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Diwali celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Sunday.

On this occasion, earthen lamps were lit up at houses, special prayers were offered at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were exhibited.

According to Hindu Community leader Lala Bahadur Chohan Bheel, the celebrations have been started last night. Former MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahinder Pall Singh was the chief guest at the main Diwali event held at Chak 50/DB Cholistan.

Diwali is celebrated during the mid of the month of Katik in memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. Diwali was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur, Bheel, Mangwal and other Hindu community areas in different villages of Cholistan.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Sunday Cholistan Event

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.