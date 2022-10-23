Diwali celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Diwali on Sunday.

On this occasion, earthen lamps were lit up at houses, special prayers were offered at temples, sweets were distributed and fireworks were exhibited.

According to Hindu Community leader Lala Bahadur Chohan Bheel, the celebrations have been started last night. Former MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Mahinder Pall Singh was the chief guest at the main Diwali event held at Chak 50/DB Cholistan.

Diwali is celebrated during the mid of the month of Katik in memory of Ram Chand who spent 14 years in tranquility. Diwali was celebrated by Balmiki Hindus in Bahawalpur, Bheel, Mangwal and other Hindu community areas in different villages of Cholistan.