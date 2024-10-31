Diwali Celebrated In North Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Hindu-dominated areas across northern Sindh reverberated with the sound of firecrackers on Wednesday night, the eve of Diwali, as community members kicked off three-day celebrations of the annual festival.
After night-long festivities during which men, women, and children lit earthen lamps and candles at their homes and temples, decorated streets and lanes with colorful buntings, and exchanged greetings, families distributed sweets among relatives and friends to mark the festival of lights.
On Thursday morning, devotees visited temples for worship and prayed for the well-being, happiness, and prosperity of all their community members.
Temples in Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Tangwani, Pano Akil, Khanpur Mahar, Ghotki, Salehpat, Rohri, Kandhra, Mirpur Mathelo, Daharki, Naushahro Feroze and all other towns were packed with devotees, who performed their religious rituals on the occasion.
