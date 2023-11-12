Open Menu

Diwali Celebrates In Larkana Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Like other cities of the country, 'Diwali' the annual festival of lights on Sunday evening was celebrated by the Hindu community with jubilation and religious enthusiasm in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot district of Larkana division.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama after completing a 14-year exile in the jungle, according to the Hindu faith. At Hindu temples across Larkana Division, special gatherings were held to mark the occasion.

Hindu community living in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts

of the Larkana division celebrated Diwali from Saturday evening by decorating their homes with flowers, rangolis, lights and diyas. They also illuminated their worship places on the eve of the Diwali Festival.

The Hindu Community people visited friends, and relatives and exchanged sweets and gifts.

Special ceremonies were held

at various localities of the Division by the local Hindu community in connection with the festival.

The Hindu leaders cut the Diwali cake and distributed gifts and sweets.

The Pandits and devotees held special prayers in different temples for the integrity, solidarity and security of Pakistan.

In Larkana city, the main congregation was held at the main Hindu Temple Big Shewala Mandar on

Sunday evening. Religious scholars delivered sermons preaching love and peace as prescribed by Lord Rama.

Bhajans and other religious songs were sung at the gatherings that concluded with special prayers for the national security, integrity, solidarity, prosperity and development of the country and solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the Divisional and district administration of Larkana have made tight security arrangements in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.

