Diwali Celebration Brings Communities Together In Sanghar
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) As per other parts of the country, the Hindu community in Sanghar District celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with great enthusiasm.
A special event, organized by PPP leader Rajesh Kumar Harsadani at the Harsadani House in Sanghar, witnessed the presence of prominent officials, political figures, and local community leaders.
Among the attendees were Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, District Council Chairman Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khurasani, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanghar Ghulam Nabi Keerio, Deputy Director Information Zafar Ali Mangi, Municipal Chairman Rashid islam Mughal, Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, and DSP Long Khan Shar, along with a large number of people from the political, social, and business communities.
Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran Khawaja emphasized the importance of Diwali as a festival of joy and harmony.
“By participating in each other’s festivals, we strengthen the spirit of religious unity and share happiness across communities,” he said, highlighting the tradition of interfaith harmony in Sindh, which has been celebrated for centuries.
Chairman District Council Syed Riaz Shah and SSP Ghulam Nabi Keerio echoed these sentiments, stating that the people of Sindh have coexisted on this land for centuries, sharing in each other’s happiness and festivities.
Rajesh Kumar Harsadani thanked the attendees for joining the celebrations, saying, “Diwali is a festival of lights and peace. We express our joy by lighting lamps and decorating our homes.”
The event was also attended by Father Nazir Christian of Sanghar Church and many individuals from different communities who extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community. The gathering ended on a note of goodwill and solidarity with a cake-cutting ceremony.
