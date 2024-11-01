Diwali celebrations at Governor House with spectacular display of fireworks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A grand Diwali celebrations were held here at the Sindh Governor House on Thursday night with the participation of a large number of people belonging to the Hindu community, international artists already present in the city to participate in the World Cultural Festival, Consuls General of different countries, and the Gold Medalist of world bodybuilding event 'Mr. Universe Competition' Ramiz Ibrahim.

Governor Sindh also cut the cake with the Hindu community representatives. In the ceremony, a spectacular display of fireworks was also performed.

Addressing the Diwali festival, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that Diwali is one of the festivals celebrated internationally before the arrival of the New Year, which is considered a symbol of joy, love, and happiness for the Hindu community.

He congratulated the Hindu community on the festival of Diwali.

He said Pakistan is a bouquet, we all are its beautiful flowers and this bouquet will always be fragrant".

He said that minorities have equal rights in Pakistan. Minorities, especially the Hindu community, are standing side by side in national development. I pay tribute to them for their role, Governor said.

He said that every person living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion is a resident of this state and everyone is equal in the eyes of the State and no discrimination will be allowed based on religion.

In the ceremony, Governor Sindh also gave the gold medal to Rameez Ibrahim and the traditional gift of a shawl', Jinnah cap, and medals to all the international artists participating in the World Culture Festival. Mr. Universe gold medalist Ramiz Ibrahim named his gold medal after the Governor of Sindh.

On this occasion, gold medalist Ramiz Ibrahim expressed gratitude to Governor Kamran Khan Tessori who gave courage and motivation.