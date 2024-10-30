Open Menu

Diwali Celebrations At Krishna Mandir On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Diwali celebrations at Krishna Mandir on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Diwali will be celebrated on November 1 (Friday) with the central event hosted by the

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) at Krishna Mandir, on Ravi Road.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Amjad Altaf Awan stated that arrangements had been made to

ensure the event's success with security protocols for safety of attendees.

The celebrations at Krishna Mandir will bring together hundreds from the Hindu community

with prominent religious, political, and minority leaders.

The temple has been decorated with vibrant lights, creating a captivating atmosphere

in preparation for the festivities.

