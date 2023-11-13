Diwali celebrations begin in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Like other parts of the Country, 3- day celebrations of Diwali (a festival of lights) were also started in Tando Adam city.

Special "Pooja" held in Jholay Laal Temple under the supervision of Chairman Udero laal welfare.

On the directives of SSP Sanghar security of Hindu worship places has been beefed up to avoid any untoward situation,

Sweets were also distributed among the people during the celebration of the religious custom of Hinduism.

Meanwhile, CIA Incharge Akber Channa and SHO City Imtiaz Ali Khuhawar visited Laal Mandir and reviewed security arrangements.

Patron Jholay Laal Mandir Raj Kumar talking to the media said that the Hindu Community consider themselves safe in Pakistan which is the best example of interfaith harmony however, anti-social elements using tactics to create void among us but the administration was fully cooperating with Hindu community.

