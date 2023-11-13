Open Menu

Diwali Celebrations Begin In Tando Adam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Diwali celebrations begin in Tando Adam

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Like other parts of the Country, 3- day celebrations of Diwali (a festival of lights) were also started in Tando Adam city.

Special "Pooja" held in Jholay Laal Temple under the supervision of Chairman Udero laal welfare.

On the directives of SSP Sanghar security of Hindu worship places has been beefed up to avoid any untoward situation,

Sweets were also distributed among the people during the celebration of the religious custom of Hinduism.

Meanwhile, CIA Incharge Akber Channa and SHO City Imtiaz Ali Khuhawar visited Laal Mandir and reviewed security arrangements.

Patron Jholay Laal Mandir Raj Kumar talking to the media said that the Hindu Community consider themselves safe in Pakistan which is the best example of interfaith harmony however, anti-social elements using tactics to create void among us but the administration was fully cooperating with Hindu community.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Pakistan CIA Temple Sanghar Tando Adam Imtiaz Ali Media Best

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

25 minutes ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

2 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

4 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan