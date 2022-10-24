Diwali celebrations continue across northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Members of the Hindu communities of Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Jaccobabad and other districts of northern Sindh celebrated Diwal, the annual festival of lights, on Monday.

To celebrate the festival, Hindu community members light earthen lamps in a practice that symbolises the lighting of lamps by the people of Ayodhaya on the occasion of Lord Rama's return to his capital. Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama after completing a 14-year exile in jungle, according to the Hindu faith.

At Hindu temples across the Sukkur division, special gatherings were held to mark the occasion.

The main congregation was held at the Sadhu Bela Temple on early morning. Religious scholars delivered sermons preaching love and peace as prescribed by Lord Rama. Bhajans and other religious songs were sung at the gatherings that concluded with special prayers for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and the Hindu community. Free food was also distributed among the audience and in various Hindu localities in the areas.