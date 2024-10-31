Open Menu

Diwali Celebrations Held At Sanghar Government Degree College

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the Hindu community in Sanghar celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with great enthusiasm.

In honor of the occasion, a special ceremony was organized at the Government Degree College, Sanghar.

Hindu community representatives Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, Advocate Sunil Kumar, Haji Yameen Qureshi, Senior Vice President of the Sanghar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Professor Nawaz Kunbhar, Professor Hussain Bux Behan, Deputy Director Information Zafar Mangi, and FM Sanghar Station Director Ali Hangoro were present on the occasion.

During the event, Professor Nawaz Kanbhar distributed traditional Diwali gifts and sweets among Hindu students.

The festivities also featured a lively display of fireworks.

Addressing the gathering, Rajesh Kumar and Advocate Sunil Kumar highlighted the significance of Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, describing it as a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and a reminder of the values of service and compassion.

The college students participated with high spirits, sharing Diwali greetings with their Hindu classmates, symbolizing unity and cultural harmony.

