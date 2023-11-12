Diwali celebrations in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Hindu community celebrated Diwali in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

In a cake cutting ceremony held at the ancient temple of Bahawalnagar, men, women, and children from the Hindu community participated along with a large number of people from the Muslim community.

Jamaat-e-Islami District Amir Waleed Nasir and Hindu religious leaders were also present.

Pandit Lal Chand, Sajan Bhatia, and others said that Diwali is a joyous festival for the Hindu community and that Pakistan is a beautiful and beloved country where minorities are given all the due rights mentioned in the constitution. Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Waleed Nasir said that they had come to participate in the happiness of the Hindu community because their religion gives rights to minorities.

