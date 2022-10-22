Diwali ceremony begins in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Like other Hindu communities in the country, Hindus of Mirpurkhas would also celebrate Diwali on Monday. In this connection, a simple but impressive ceremony was arranged by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in the Mirpurkhas police range office on Saturday.

According to a handout, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Muhammad Asad Chaudhry and other police officers also attended the ceremony.

DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar felicitated police officers, employees, and policemen belonging to the Hindu community on their traditional festive day and distributed sweets and gifts among them.

He said that Hindu community had always played a vital role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan and they enjoy equal rights in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

Later, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity of the country and the development of the police department.