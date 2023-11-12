Open Menu

Diwali Festival Celebrated In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Diwali festival celebrated in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Hindu community of Attock celebrated their religious festival of Diwali on Sunday with full enthusiasm and religious fervor.

According to details, to mark the day the Hindu community lit the earthen lamp to commemorate the return of Lord Rama.

At the only temple of Attock special gatherings were held.

Special sermons were delivered preaching love and peace

besides special prayers were offered for the brotherhood and prosperity of Pakistan.

Sweets and meals were distributed among the community. Pandit Sarwan Kumar and Roop Lal told reporters that

this festival is celebrated to memorize the sacrifices of Shree Ram Chandar Jee who spent almost 14 years in extradition

in forests and preached Hinduism.

APP/nsi

Related Topics

Pakistan Temple Attock Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

9 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

14 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

23 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

23 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

23 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

23 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

23 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

23 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

23 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan