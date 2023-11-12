Diwali festival celebrated in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The Hindu community of Attock celebrated their religious festival of Diwali on Sunday with full enthusiasm and religious fervor.

According to details, to mark the day the Hindu community lit the earthen lamp to commemorate the return of Lord Rama.

At the only temple of Attock special gatherings were held.

Special sermons were delivered preaching love and peace

besides special prayers were offered for the brotherhood and prosperity of Pakistan.

Sweets and meals were distributed among the community. Pandit Sarwan Kumar and Roop Lal told reporters that

this festival is celebrated to memorize the sacrifices of Shree Ram Chandar Jee who spent almost 14 years in extradition

in forests and preached Hinduism.

