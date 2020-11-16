UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diwali Festival Celebrates In Northern Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:08 PM

Diwali festival celebrates in northern Sindh

The Diwali Festival (the festival of light) was celebrated by Hindu community with religious fervor, traditional zeal and enthusiasm here in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Diwali Festival (the festival of light) was celebrated by Hindu community with religious fervor, traditional zeal and enthusiasm here in northern Sindh.

People of the Sukkur and its adjoining areas illuminated their worship places on the eve of Diwali Festival. All celebrations would end at Friday late night, the people visited friends, relatives and exchanged sweets and gifts. Special ceremonies were held by local Hindu community in connection with the festival. The local Hindu leaders cut the Diwali cake and distributed gifts and sweets. The Pandits and devotees held prayers in different temples for integrity, solidarity and security of the Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur district administration has made tight security arrangements in and around the Hindu temples to avert any untoward incident.

Diwali is the biggest festival of the Hindus, often referred to as the 'Festival of Lights'.

The festival, which also marks the ahead of the New Year for Hindus, celebrates the return of Lord Ram along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Lakshman, from a 14-year-old exile in Ayodhya, said Pandit of Sadhu Bela Jai Ram Dass.

The three daylong celebrations are preceded by poojas inside homes, known as Dhanteras. Homes are lit up with earthen lamps while rangoli (dyed rice) is used to craft patterns on the floor to welcome Lord Ram and his wife, Sita. "The concept is such that when Lord Ram and Sita visit our houses, they like the colours and designs," Ms Neha told APP on Monday.

According to her, some people make the Rangoli on their own, while others use stencils to perfect the design. While using dyed rice is a traditional practice, others may go for more innovation, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Visit Wife Sukkur Bela May All From

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Establish Working Ties With New Mo ..

2 minutes ago

Hindus of Shikarpur celeberates Diwali

3 minutes ago

Kashmir settlement stressed for peace in South Asi ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Presents Ushakov Medals to 17 US Veterans o ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Presidential Runoff Had No Systemic Breac ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.