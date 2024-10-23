Diwali Festival: MWMC gives salary to 70 Hindu workers in advance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Over 70 minority community workers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) were given advance salaries ahead of Diwali Festival.

Chief Executive Officer Multan Waste Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar directed the advance payment of salaries to Hindu sanitation workers in light of the upcoming Diwali festival.

In a statement, CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar shared the company's commitment to ensuring the participation and well-being of non-Muslim employees during their religious festivities. He highlighted that the initiative aligned with the Punjab government’s directives to support minority employees during Diwali.