"Diwali" festival to be celebrated in Hyderabad on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Hindu community will celebrate "Diwali" (a festival of lights) on Thursday (November 4) in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

Special "pooja" will be held in different temples of the city while sweets would also be distributed among the people during observance of religious custom of Hinduism.

The Hindu community will light up earthen lamps in the night and fireworks were also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

They will also celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts and offering prayers (pooja) to commemorate victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

"Diwali" is being celebrated at the end of the month of autumn in the memory of returning of the Lord Rama, who had spent 14 years in exile during which he fought and won battle against king Ravan.

The festival was being celebrated for five days and also marks the start of the new year of Hindu Calendar.

Apart from Hyderabad, Hindu community living in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and other cities and towns would also celebrate "Diwali" with religious spirit.

The provincial government had also announced November 4 as public holiday across Sindh for Hindu to celebrate "Diwali" festival.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General Police Hyderabad, Sharjeel Kharal had felicitated Hindu community on the occasion of "Diwali" and said this was festival of love and light which spreads message of brotherhood and goodwill.

He expressed hope that "Diwali" festival would bring strong bonds among people belong to different religions.