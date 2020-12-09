DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public gatherings arrested

(@fidahassanain)

Police arrested DJ Butt who used to perform for PTI rallies and major party events.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020d) DG Butt who was hired by opposition parties for upcoming opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Lahore was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Model Town police arrested him from the area.

Videos of his arrest went viral on social media grabbing huge criticism from the public at large.

At the time of arrest, DJ Butt was quoted as saying: “you cannot arrest me forcefully and on what grounds is he being arrested?,”. DJ Butt had earlier performed for PTI rallies and major party events.

DJ Butt, however, left the PTI after which he was hired by the opposition for PDM rallies.

Earlier, the PM had made it clear that PDM would not be allowed to hold its rally in Lahore and FIRs would be lodged against the organizers including the sound system handlers to the ground organizers.

“All including those providing them with a sound system and chairs would be booked,” said the PM.

The government since the first day of PDM’s rallies had been banning large gatherings in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan. It was now banning Lahore gathering due on Dec 13.