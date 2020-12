Djibouti President NA meets Dr Moeed Yusuf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :President National Assembly Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed on Thursday met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues pertaining to mutual interest, said a press release.

The dignitaries also agreed to further enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan and Djibouti.

The Djibouti President of National Assembly was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Chairman Senate of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjarani.