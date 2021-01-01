Djibouti President of National Parliament, Naval Commander visits Naval HQs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :President of Djibouti National Parliament, Mohamed Ali Houmed and Commander Djibouti Navy, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Daher Djama along with delegation visited Naval Headquarters here on Friday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi welcomed the visiting dignitaries upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Later, during separate Call-ons with Naval Chief, both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

A briefing session was also held in which the visiting Commander Djibouti Navy was apprised of Pakistan Navy's contribution to regional maritime security.

Various aspects of collaboration between the two navies and avenues of further enhancing bilateral relationship were also discussed. Both sides agreed on the need to improve bilateral naval cooperation.

It was expected that the significant interactions with political and military leadership would open new vistas of mutual cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular.