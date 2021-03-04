DLA of NH&MP getting popularity among overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The newly established internationally accredited Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) which was little known to most of the countrymen few years back, is now getting popularity with the passage of time.

The main reason for this is growing demands by Pakistanis seeking international driving permits in their country for getting jobs in Gulf and Arab states.

This was told by DSP Sanam Khurram, head of the DLA in an exclusive talk with APP here Thursday.

She told the authority has taken great stride in making its credibility inland and across the world since its formal inception in 2014. The main concept of this landmark initiative was to establish a credible licensing authority to bring competent and disciplined drivers on the roads, she told and added that manned with trained staff, the authority was currently issuing around forty licenses every month.

The proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Communication for new branches of DLA in all the provincial capitals in the next phase and thereafter to the rest of the country, she added.

Sanam Khurram also told that irrespective to other similar institutions, the DLA had distinguished feature of having its jurisdiction across the country and any citizen of the country belonging to any city is eligible to get license from DLA in convenient, efficient transparent manner.