DLA to become functional from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, the Driver Licensing Authority (DLA) would start working from Monday (tomorrow), said a press release issued here Sunday.

The DLA working under NHMP had been inactive since March 24, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

However, the public is requested to ensure a complete ban on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government of Pakistan.

In the wake of non-renewal of driving licenses (learner and regular) due to lockdown, the public is informed that the NHMP has extended their date for renewal for two months from the date of reopening of the DLA i.e. from August 10.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the Driving Licensing Authority, Islamabad without a face mask and gloves.