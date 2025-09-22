DLC Committee Matiari Reviews Restoration Of Blocked CNICs
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directives of the deputy commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, a meeting of the DLC committee was held on Monday regarding the restoration of blocked national identity cards, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Matiari, Iqra Jannat.
During the meeting, Iqra Jannat said that the issue of blocked national identity cards had become a major cause of distress for the public. She added that district administration would take every possible step to resolve it and public complaints would soon be addressed in collaboration with NADRA.
According to a handout, the assistant director NADRA Faisal Chandio informed the meeting that steps had been taken to resolve issues related to CNICs and that complaints would also be addressed very soon.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq pins ranks to promoted police officers in graceful ceremony3 minutes ago
-
DLC committee Matiari reviews restoration of blocked CNICs3 minutes ago
-
SC Adjourns Hearing on Super Tax Petitions Until Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
Police launch 'Mobile Khidmat Markaz' to provide services at citizens’ doorsteps3 minutes ago
-
LG by-polls to 28 seats to be held in Sindh on Wednesday3 minutes ago
-
People start returning home as flood water recedes13 minutes ago
-
DG NAB to hear public complaints on September 2513 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court13 minutes ago
-
Wheelchairs distributed in Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
Policy for recruitment against land allocation for schools abolished; KP Assembly told13 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief arrested in Attock13 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, two petrol agencies sealed in Islamabad operations13 minutes ago