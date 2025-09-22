Open Menu

DLC Committee Matiari Reviews Restoration Of Blocked CNICs

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DLC committee Matiari reviews restoration of blocked CNICs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directives of the deputy commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, a meeting of the DLC committee was held on Monday regarding the restoration of blocked national identity cards, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Matiari, Iqra Jannat.

During the meeting, Iqra Jannat said that the issue of blocked national identity cards had become a major cause of distress for the public. She added that district administration would take every possible step to resolve it and public complaints would soon be addressed in collaboration with NADRA.

According to a handout, the assistant director NADRA Faisal Chandio informed the meeting that steps had been taken to resolve issues related to CNICs and that complaints would also be addressed very soon.

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

5 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

5 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

6 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

6 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan