DLC committee Matiari reviews restoration of blocked CNICs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directives of the deputy commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, a meeting of the DLC committee was held on Monday regarding the restoration of blocked national identity cards, under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Matiari, Iqra Jannat.

During the meeting, Iqra Jannat said that the issue of blocked national identity cards had become a major cause of distress for the public. She added that district administration would take every possible step to resolve it and public complaints would soon be addressed in collaboration with NADRA.

According to a handout, the assistant director NADRA Faisal Chandio informed the meeting that steps had been taken to resolve issues related to CNICs and that complaints would also be addressed very soon.