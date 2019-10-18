UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DLC Directs To Submit Replies To Under Proceeding Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:03 PM

DLC directs to submit replies to under proceeding cases

The District Litigation Committee has directed heads of all government departments to submit through public attorneys,reply to cases under hearing in different courts within a week

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Litigation Committee has directed heads of all government departments to submit through public attorneys,reply to cases under hearing in different courts within a week.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Fayyaz Hussain Rahuju chaired the Committee meeting here on Friday.

During the meeting,he stressed upon all district heads of government departments to protect interests of government and efficiently follow the litigation process in courts where matters concerning to their department were under hearing.

According to hand out issued by the district information office, the ADC got information about number and status of under trail cases and warned officials of action on negligence.

The meeting was attended by District Attorney and all departmental heads.

Related Topics

Hearing All Government

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber P ..

21 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore over w ..

37 minutes ago

Minister Food meets MD SNGPL to discuss gas load s ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President appeals to UK to reject India's occu ..

2 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency Says First Ebola Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Scientist Says ISS Crew Can Quickly Return ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.