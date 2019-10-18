DLC directs to submit replies to under proceeding cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Litigation Committee has directed heads of all government departments to submit through public attorneys,reply to cases under hearing in different courts within a week.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Fayyaz Hussain Rahuju chaired the Committee meeting here on Friday.

During the meeting,he stressed upon all district heads of government departments to protect interests of government and efficiently follow the litigation process in courts where matters concerning to their department were under hearing.

According to hand out issued by the district information office, the ADC got information about number and status of under trail cases and warned officials of action on negligence.

The meeting was attended by District Attorney and all departmental heads.