DLC Meeting Held On Clearance Of Blocked CNICs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A crucial meeting of the District Level Committee (DLC) was held in Matiari on Monday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat to address the clearance of blocked Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

According to a handout, the meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Dr Mazhir, AC Saeedabad Shah Rukh, DSP Headquarters Azam Mirza, IBD Incharge Rizwan Bhatti, AD NADRA Jamshoro Zone Faisal Ali Chandio along with officers from relevant departments and affected individuals.

Speaking at the meeting, Iqra Jannat emphasized that the clearance process for blocked CNICs would be conducted transparently and on the basis of merit. She assured that decisions would be made based on reports and feedback from relevant institutions to ensure fairness and justice.

Furthermore, all Mukhtiarkars were directed to present lists of individuals with blocked CNICs along with official notices and reports from the concerned Tapidars, so that the process could be completed without delay.

