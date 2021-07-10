UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DLTL To Continue To Increase Value Added Exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:53 PM

DLTL to continue to increase value added exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) for textile sector will continue in future in order to increase the export of value added textiles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Duty Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) for textile sector will continue in future in order to increase the export of value added textiles.

He was addressing a meeting at the office of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) here on Saturday. He said that exporters want zero rate sales tax and this was their major issue.

He said, "I will soon have a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen to resolve this issue." Razak Dawood said that textile sector was playing a major role in stabilizing national economy. Therefore, the government was also striving hard to resolve problems of this sector on priority basis.

He said that government had also planned to reduce export of yarn at maximum extent while electricity would be provided to the textile sector at 9 cent per KWH and gas at 6.

5 Dollars per MMBTU.

Earlier, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Mian Farrukh Iqbal gave a brief introduction of PHMA and said that PHMA was the largest and elected body of garments exporters. It had more than 2,000 member companies in its folds across the country. He said that PHMA members earn more than 3.5 billion annually in foreign exchange.

Faizullah Kamuka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Qamar Aftab Former Zonal Chairman PHMA, Dr. Khurram Tariq, Former Chairman Central PHMA, Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Chaudhary Salamat Ali Group Leader and former Chairman Central PHMA and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, a PHMA shield was also presented to Prime Minister Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Gas Commerce Textile Government Billion

Recent Stories

152 government tenders awarded to 159 local compan ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 1,091 ot ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab University extends online admission date

4 minutes ago

PHA starts cleanliness drive

4 minutes ago

Zilhaj Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be observe ..

7 minutes ago

G20 ministers endorse global tax reform

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.