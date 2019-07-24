DM bans dumping construction material, shifting livestock

District Magistrate Upper Dir under Section-144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on dumping/placement of construction materials i.e bricks, stones, blocks, sand etc and debris and roadsides in the limits of Upper Dir District and transportation of livestock from Upper Dir to down district with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :District Magistrate Upper Dir under Section-144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on dumping/placement of construction materials i.e bricks, stones, blocks, sand etc and debris and roadsides in the limits of Upper Dir District and transportation of livestock from Upper Dir to down district with immediate effect.

Anyone violating this order will be punishable under Section 188 PPC. This order shall remain intact for a period of one month and come into force immediately.