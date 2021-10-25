UrduPoint.com

DM Bans Staging Rallies, Processions On Highways, Junctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:29 PM

DM bans staging rallies, processions on highways, junctions

District Magistrate Swat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) on Monday banned staging rallies, processions and public meetings that caused roads and squares blockade in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :District Magistrate Swat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) on Monday banned staging rallies, processions and public meetings that caused roads and squares blockade in the district.

According to an official handout, the order has been issued keeping in view analysis and reviewing the hardships of the people, particularly of patients and school going children.

In case of violation, the violators will face proceedings under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ban will remain enforced for a period of two months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat Criminals

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 17 Afghanistan Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who W ..

13 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against f ..

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against forced Indian occupation

5 minutes ago
 Corona vaccination facility at doorsteps starts: A ..

Corona vaccination facility at doorsteps starts: Aslam Iqbal

10 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate R ..

UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate Release of Prime Minister

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents on Mohsin Dawar case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.