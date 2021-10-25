DM bans staging rallies, processions on highways, junctions

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :District Magistrate Swat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) on Monday banned staging rallies, processions and public meetings that caused roads and squares blockade in the district.

According to an official handout, the order has been issued keeping in view analysis and reviewing the hardships of the people, particularly of patients and school going children.

In case of violation, the violators will face proceedings under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ban will remain enforced for a period of two months.