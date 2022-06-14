DM Swat bans one-wheeling, use of heavy silencer bikes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District Magistrate Swat under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has banned one-wheeling, heavy voice motorcycle silencers, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

A notification issued here by the Deputy Commissioner (SC) Swat, Junaid Khan has said that such acts are injurious for high-blood pressure and cardiovascular patients.

He said that the ban is being enforced on various complaints lodged by the general public. The violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ban will remain enforced for a period of two months.