DMA Launches Drive Against Encroachments On Green Belts

Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:22 PM

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) on Wednesday launched a drive against encroachments on green belts across the city

During first day of campaign the teams removed encroachments from green belt, situated between sectors I-9 and I-10, DMA administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi told media here.

The action was taken after prior notice to street vendors who established their road-side setup on green belts, she noted.

Hashmi said the directorate also took action at commercial areas and confiscated material used in encroachments.

The shop owners at commercial markets were strictly warned of action if they allowed any one to set up a stall at pathways in front of their shops, she observed.

Meanwhile, another operation was conducted at fruit and vegetables market (Sabzi Mandi) under the supervision of DMA director and demolished several illegal structures.

