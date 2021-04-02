(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A task force of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) Friday removed illegal advertisements including billboards and sign boards from various areas of the Federal capital.

The initiative was taken in line with the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad Administrator Sayeda Shafaq Hashmi, said a news release.

The illegal advertisements were removed from Khanna Pul, 26 Number Chungi and its surrounding areas. Later on, the seized advertisement material was submitted to the DMA store.

The DMA said the operation against illegal advertisement would remain continue in the capital city. The advertisers had been told that nobody was allowed for illegal advertisement and such activity would not be tolerated, it added.