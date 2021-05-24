DMA removes illegal stalls, encroachments from G series sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has removed illegal stalls and encroachments from footpaths and open spaces of the sectors G-8 and G-9's Marakiz.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Administrator Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, who paid surprise visit to the area following the direction of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali, said a news release on Monday.

She warned the officials of strict actions in case of laxity against the encroachment. They were asked for keeping a check on re-emergence of encroachers in the area.

The operation would continue till the clearance of Marakiz from encroachments.