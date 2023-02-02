UrduPoint.com

DMC Administrator Reviews Civic Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 08:27 PM

DMC administrator reviews civic facilities

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed said that he had been visiting different areas of District East on a daily basis and inspecting municipal problems and taking practical steps to resolve them

He expressed these views during his visit to different blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bagh-e-Rizwan where Superintending Engineer Mubeen Sheikh, Focal Person Imtiaz Bhutto, Executive Engineer B&R Syed Jamal Abbas, Deputy Director DM Irshad Ali, and other officers were also present.

He expressed these views during his visit to different blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bagh-e-Rizwan where Superintending Engineer Mubeen Sheikh, Focal Person Imtiaz Bhutto, Executive Engineer B&R Syed Jamal Abbas, Deputy Director DM Irshad Ali, and other officers were also present.

While inspecting the arrangements for the flower show in Bagh-e-Rizwan, he said that the arrangements should be finalized immediately.

During the visit to various blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal he reviewed the ongoing development works and issued orders to clear the debris and resolve the sewerage problems and directed that uninterrupted works should be carried out to solve the problems.

He said that as long as he is the administrator of DMC East he will continue to play his role in providing municipal services to the residents of District East.

