DMC administrator visits Lines Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East said that the municipal problems of Lines Area would be resolved, and every possible role would be played to provide relief to the people of the area.

He said meetings were also being held in this connection so that practical steps could be taken to facilitate people.

He expressed these views while reviewing the municipal issues in various UCs of the Lines Area along with the relevant officers.

On this occasion, the dignitaries of the area apprised him of the problems and thanked him for his visit.

During the inspection of various roads, streets and Fatima Jinnah Family Park, he issued orders to remove encroachments.

During the visit, he also visited an institution set up for special persons in the Lines Area and met with the people there.

He was accompanied by Senior Director Tauqeer Abbas, Senior Executive Engineer/focal person Imtiaz Bhutto, Director Anti-Encroachment Elahi Bakhsh Banbhan, Directors Zahid Bin Khalil, Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director DM Irshad Ali and others.