UrduPoint.com

DMC Administrator Visits Lines Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:40 PM

DMC administrator visits Lines Area

Administrator DMC East said that the municipal problems of Lines Area would be resolved, and every possible role would be played to provide relief to the people of the area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East said that the municipal problems of Lines Area would be resolved, and every possible role would be played to provide relief to the people of the area.

He said meetings were also being held in this connection so that practical steps could be taken to facilitate people.

He expressed these views while reviewing the municipal issues in various UCs of the Lines Area along with the relevant officers.

On this occasion, the dignitaries of the area apprised him of the problems and thanked him for his visit.

During the inspection of various roads, streets and Fatima Jinnah Family Park, he issued orders to remove encroachments.

During the visit, he also visited an institution set up for special persons in the Lines Area and met with the people there.

He was accompanied by Senior Director Tauqeer Abbas, Senior Executive Engineer/focal person Imtiaz Bhutto, Director Anti-Encroachment Elahi Bakhsh Banbhan, Directors Zahid Bin Khalil, Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Director DM Irshad Ali and others.

Related Topics

Fatima Jinnah Visit Family

Recent Stories

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, t ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 80 Kgs hashish, two arrests

25 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, KPK inau ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, KPK inaugurate FPCCI new office

26 seconds ago
 UAE foreign trade achieved AED2.233 trillion in 20 ..

UAE foreign trade achieved AED2.233 trillion in 2022 with growth rate of 17%: Mo ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Will Support Response to Deadly Earthquake in T ..

UN Will Support Response to Deadly Earthquake in Turkey, Syria - Secretary-Gener ..

28 seconds ago
 Efforts essential to meet hygiene needs of women: ..

Efforts essential to meet hygiene needs of women: Dr. Tahira

31 seconds ago
 Commissioner checks security measures in FIEDMC pr ..

Commissioner checks security measures in FIEDMC projects

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.