Open Menu

DMC Among 36 Paramedical Staff Suspended For Absent From Duties: Rind

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM

DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Tuesday said that Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMC) among 36 employees of Mufti Mehmood Hospital (MMH) and RHC Agbarg were suspended in case of absent from duties on directive of the Chief Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Tuesday said that Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMC) among 36 employees of Mufti Mehmood Hospital (MMH) and RHC Agbarg were suspended in case of absent from duties on directive of the Chief Minister.

In his statement issued, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid a surprise visit to Mufti Mehmood Hospital Kuchlak and Regional Health Center (RHC) Agbarg on where the medical staff was found absent from their duties.

Balochistan CM immediately instructed the concerned authorities to take departmental action against the absent staffs

On Tuesday, the Health Department took action against 23 officials of Mufti Mahmood Hospital Kuchlak, including the absent doctors, and suspended them while 13 employees who were posted in RHC Agbarg and due to absence action have also been taken against them.

Among those suspended are Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Imran Khan, Faheemullah, Dr. Sanaullah, Chief Medical Officers Dr. Abdul Waheed, Anayatullah, Faridullah, Lady Medical Officers Juria Zia, Abida, Aqlamina, Rubina Shah and others.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Chief Minister Visit Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

23 minutes ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

1 minute ago
 IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

1 minute ago
 KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year ..

KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022

1 minute ago
 SECP issues consultation paper on certifications o ..

SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..

1 minute ago
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Just ..

Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

47 seconds ago
 Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-esca ..

Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions

50 seconds ago
 Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusi ..

Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

53 seconds ago
 Sports journalists have great role in promotion of ..

Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

55 seconds ago
 Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan