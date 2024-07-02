DMC Among 36 Paramedical Staff Suspended For Absent From Duties: Rind
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind on Tuesday said that Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMC) among 36 employees of Mufti Mehmood Hospital (MMH) and RHC Agbarg were suspended in case of absent from duties on directive of the Chief Minister.
In his statement issued, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid a surprise visit to Mufti Mehmood Hospital Kuchlak and Regional Health Center (RHC) Agbarg on where the medical staff was found absent from their duties.
Balochistan CM immediately instructed the concerned authorities to take departmental action against the absent staffs
On Tuesday, the Health Department took action against 23 officials of Mufti Mahmood Hospital Kuchlak, including the absent doctors, and suspended them while 13 employees who were posted in RHC Agbarg and due to absence action have also been taken against them.
Among those suspended are Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Imran Khan, Faheemullah, Dr. Sanaullah, Chief Medical Officers Dr. Abdul Waheed, Anayatullah, Faridullah, Lady Medical Officers Juria Zia, Abida, Aqlamina, Rubina Shah and others.
