DMC East Awards Shields To Children For Excellent Performance In Sports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:21 PM

DMC East awards shields to children for excellent performance in sports

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar distributed shields and certificates among the children for their excellent performance in different sports activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Chairman Moeed Anwar distributed shields and certificates among the children for their excellent performance in different sports activities.

Speaking at a ceremony, the DMC Chairman said that with the assistance of the DMC East, Olympian Iftekhar Syed Sports Academy (OISSA) trained children in table tennis, football and dodge ball and those children were selected for major sports events, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On the occasion, OISSA General Secretary Mirza Obaid appreciated the efforts of the DMC East for promoting sports.

The ceremony was held at Council Hall of the DMC East. Vice Chairman of DMC East Abdul Rauf Khan, Vice president of OISSA Zahid Muhammad Khan, Committee member Muhammad ShahJehan andchildren of OISSA academy attended the ceremony.

